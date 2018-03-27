Gisele Says She Won't Tell Tom Brady When to Retire, Concussions Be Damned

Gisele Bundchen I Won't Tell Brady When to Quit ... Concussions Be Damned

Gisele Bundchen says Tom Brady will decide when Tom Brady hangs it up, not her ... disputing past reports that she's begging him to call it quits.

Brady's supermodel wife spoke candidly about her relationship with Tom in a recent interview -- telling the Wall Street Journal she would NEVER force retirement on her man ... knowing he'd resent her for it.

“It’s not my decision to make. It’s his decision, and he knows it. It wouldn’t be fair any other way," Gisele said.

Gisele says all she wants is for Brady to be happy ... though she admits she is concerned over the lasting impact of the concussions he's suffered in his career.