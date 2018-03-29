Gary Payton Lakers Need a Leader ... Not Another Ball Brother!

Gary Payton Says the Lakers Need a Leader, Not Another Ball Brother

EXCLUSIVE

Gary Payton is stompin' out all the LiAngelo Ball-to-L.A. buzz -- saying what the Lakers need is a damn superstar, not Lonzo's little bro!!

GP's son, Gary II, is on a 2-way deal with the Lake Show this season ... so he's been keeping a close eye on the squad and, of course, the Ball fam.

Gary only had nice things to say about 'Zo and LaVar ... but when it came to L.A. grabbing 'Gelo in the NBA draft, the Hall of Famer wasn't having it.

"I don't believe in that," Payton told TMZ Sports. "I don't think teams are ignorant like that ... what the Lakers need is a big-time star, a leader."

Of course, we had to ask if he thought that leader was one LeBron Raymone James -- and GP dished.