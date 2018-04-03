UFC's Khabib Confronts Conor McGregor's BFF ... in Heated Hotel Scrum!

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov ﻿just got into an intense verbal sparring match with one of Conor McGregor's BFFs and training partners ... and it's all on video.

Unclear what exactly triggered the face-off, but Khabib and Artem Lobov crossed paths at the fighters hotel for UFC 223 in NYC ... and things got REAL really quick.

Immediately, you can see Khabib getting all up in Artem's grill -- as they exchange words in Russian, with Khabib the aggressor. (FYI, Lobov's a naturalized Irish citizen but was born and raised in Russia).

At one point, it looks like Khabib palms Artem's head and uncorks a slap ... and it takes both of their teams jumping in multiple times before Lobov finally walks away.

FYI, Khabib called out McGregor on Monday ... saying he should've stepped up to replace an injured Tony Ferguson at 223. Of course, Max Holloway ended up getting the fight vs. Khabib.

Unclear where Conor's at right now ... but you can bet he ain't gonna be happy when he sees this.