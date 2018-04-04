Kate Upton's Engagement Ring Is Almost As Big As Verlander's World Series Ring

Kate Upton My Engagement Ring Almost As Big As Verlander's World Series Ring

Justin Verlander won the World Series ... Kate Upton is winning at life -- if you use giant diamonds to keep score.

The Houston Astros pitcher let his supermodel wife rock his brand new World Series ring -- on the same hand as her massive engagement ring ... and it's a kind of photo that would make Drew Brees blush.

The World Series ring -- which Verlander got on Tuesday -- is 10.40 carats with 214 diamonds, 16 natural blue sapphires and 9 natural orange sapphires.

The ring has 11 custom diamonds that make up the "H" on the top of the piece -- one for every playoff victory ... and 101 diamonds overall on the top (one for every regular season win).

There are 56 diamonds which surround the "H" -- representing each season the Astros played until the first franchise title.

The engagement ring is reportedly 8 carats and worth $1.5 million.

Good Lord.