Kate Upton's Engagement Ring Is Almost As Big As Verlander's World Series Ring

Kate Upton My Engagement Ring Almost As Big As Verlander's World Series Ring

4/4/2018 7:33 AM PDT

Justin Verlander won the World Series ... Kate Upton is winning at life -- if you use giant diamonds to keep score. 

The Houston Astros pitcher let his supermodel wife rock his brand new World Series ring -- on the same hand as her massive engagement ring ... and it's a kind of photo that would make Drew Brees blush. 

The World Series ring -- which Verlander got on Tuesday -- is 10.40 carats with 214 diamonds, 16 natural blue sapphires and 9 natural orange sapphires.

The ring has 11 custom diamonds that make up the "H" on the top of the piece -- one for every playoff victory ... and 101 diamonds overall on the top (one for every regular season win). 

There are 56 diamonds which surround the "H" -- representing each season the Astros played until the first franchise title. 

The engagement ring is reportedly 8 carats and worth $1.5 million.  

Good Lord. 

