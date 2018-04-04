Kate Upton's Engagement Ring Is Almost As Big As Verlander's World Series Ring

Justin Verlander won the World Series ... Kate Upton is winning at life -- if you use giant diamonds to keep score.
The Houston Astros pitcher let his supermodel wife rock his brand new World Series ring -- on the same hand as her massive engagement ring ... and it's a kind of photo that would make Drew Brees blush.
The World Series ring -- which Verlander got on Tuesday -- is 10.40 carats with 214 diamonds, 16 natural blue sapphires and 9 natural orange sapphires.
The ring has 11 custom diamonds that make up the "H" on the top of the piece -- one for every playoff victory ... and 101 diamonds overall on the top (one for every regular season win).
There are 56 diamonds which surround the "H" -- representing each season the Astros played until the first franchise title.
The engagement ring is reportedly 8 carats and worth $1.5 million.
Good Lord.