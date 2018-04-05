Farrah Abraham MTV Settlement Works for Me!

Farrah Abraham's Really Happy About 'Sex Shaming' Lawsuit Settlement

Farrah Abraham is quite pleased with the way her "sex shaming" lawsuit against MTV's parent company ended ... but sounds uncertain about working with them in the future.

We got the former 'Teen Mom' star Wednesday at E. Baldi in Bev Hills, and she gushed about how happy she is with the settlement she reached with Viacom. You'll recall, she sued claiming a 'Teen Mom' exec fired her, and 86'd any potential long-term deals with MTV ... due to her porn career. She also said he got hostile in their meeting.

She eventually dropped the suit, and the fact she's "really happy" about the settlement could be a sign she got some money out of it -- but she refused to give up details.

Farrah did talk about the type of companies she wants to work with in the future. Hard to tell if MTV fits the bill ... in Farrah's eyes, anyway.