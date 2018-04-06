Dana White Bus Attack Was No Publicity Stunt ... Rips Conspiracy Theorists

Dana White Says Bus Attack Was Not Staged, 'Dumbest Thing I've Ever Heard'

Dana White is adamant the UFC had nothing to do with planning the Conor McGregor melee -- and slams theories it was all a publicity stunt gone sideways.

"I'm seeing tons of dummies out there saying this is something staged," White said on "TMZ Live" -- "That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard in my life."

White says he was horrified by McGregor's actions and says the whole thing is "just a disaster."

"I still can't believe it's real and that it actually happened."

White says he would NEVER put Conor or any of his fighters in a dangerous situation to sell a fight, and he's livid at McGregor.

So, what caused Conor to go berserk? White explains that too, telling us Conor wanted violent revenge for an incident that occurred between his friend Artem Lobov and Khabib a few days earlier.