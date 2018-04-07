Michael Bisping Conor McGregor Will Bounce Back ... But Don't Drop the Soap!!!

Michael Bisping Says Conor McGregor Will Bounce Back

EXCLUSIVE

UFC Middleweight fighter Michael Bisping is extremely forgiving of Conor McGregor's violent antics, but apparently still thinks jail time is in Conor's future.

Bisping, who himself is a smack-talkin' bad boy, was leaving Mr. Chow in Bev Hills Friday night with pal Mickey Rourke.

Michael scoffs at the idea Conor is finished -- after getting arrested for throwing a dolly into a UFC bus and injuring multiple fighters -- and says everyone f's up and that doesn't define the rest of their lives.

And this is interesting ... Conor brought his boyz along for the attack, and Michael doesn't flinch when our photog characterizes it as a gang.