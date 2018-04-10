TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Master P I Almost Fought Kobe Bryant Once ... Lamar Odom Stopped It

4/10/2018 1:38 PM PDT

Master P Nearly Fought Kobe Bryant Once, Lamar Odom Stopped It

EXCLUSIVE

Master P says he and Kobe Bryant nearly came to blows in the Lakers facility years ago -- and it would've DEFINITELY gone down if Lamar Odom hadn't played peacemaker.

P was on 'The Red Pill With Van Lathan' podcast talking about his business ventures, hip-hop legacy and basketball career ... when he broke down how things got heated with Black Mamba. 

"We had a couple words," P says ... noting that he's more about action than talkin'. 

Here's the thing, P wouldn't say what specifically led to him and Kobe's face off, but you can tell it got very real for a second and that Odom intervening might've cost us all a much better story.

We have to ask the question, you knew we were gonna do it ... if it had gone down, who ya got?

Answer ... Chris Childs.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web