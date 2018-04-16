Conor McGregor Jets to Bahamas After UFC Bus Attack

Conor McGregor Jets to Bahamas After Bus Attack

Conor McGregor is hitting the beach after hitting the bus ... jetting down to the Bahamas to relax after getting approval from his bail bondsman, TMZ Sports has learned.

Sources connected to McGregor tell us ... the UFC star flew out of NYC on Saturday bound for the islands.

The issue -- because of his pending criminal charges against him in the bus attack case, Conor needed his bail bondsman to approve travel plans before leaving the country.

We spoke with Conor's bondsman, Ira Judelson, who tell us he did in fact sign off on McGregor to travel -- but wouldn't confirm the destination to TMZ.

Judelson also noted McGregor has been "100% compliant" with the terms of his bail package, so far -- which has essentially required Conor to check in and stay out of trouble.

Conor is due back in NYC on June 14 ... we'll see if his tan sticks.