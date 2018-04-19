'Night Court' Star Harry Anderson's 911 Transcript Released

'Night Court' Star Harry Anderson 911 Transcript Released ... Wife Says, 'He's Cold, Stiff'

EXCLUSIVE

"Night Court" star Harry Anderson was dead well before paramedics arrived, according to his wife who called 911.

TMZ obtained the transcript from the 911 call Elizabeth Morgan placed earlier this week to authorities in North Carolina after Harry apparently went into cardiac arrest in his sleep. She tells the operator ... "His hand -- he's cold. He's not ice cold, but he's definitely cold. His eyes are partially open, uh, but he's not looking at anything, he's not responding."

In the call, Elizabeth declines help for performing CPR, saying she believes it's too late.

She also mentions Harry suffered a series of strokes at the end of January after battling the flu.

As we reported ... Anderson was found dead Monday when paramedics arrived, according to dispatch audio. Authorities said no foul play is suspected. His son, Dashiell, told us his father died from natural causes.

Harry was 65.