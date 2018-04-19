Prince's Death Criminal Charges Decision ... Prosecutors Announce

Prince's Death, Prosecutors Make Decision on Criminal Charges (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

Prosecutors are set to announce who, if anyone, will be charged in Prince's death ... and we are live streaming their decision.

Almost 2 years to the day after Prince died from an overdose of fentanyl ... Carver County Attorney Mark Metz is holding a news conference to reveal the results of their investigation. As we reported, a toxicology report showed Prince had "exceedingly high" levels of the opioid in his system when he died -- even for a chronic pain patient.

The source of the fentanyl has yet to be determined by authorities, but we know Prince did not get a prescription for it from a doctor.

TMZ broke the story ... Prince died at 57 at his Paisley Park compound in Minnesota on April 21, 2016.

The news conference is scheduled for 9:30 AM PT.

Stay tuned ...