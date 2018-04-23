Chris Paul Puts 14 Bathroom Mansion Up For Sale, Asking $7 Million

Chris Paul 14 Bathroom Mansion For Sale ... Asking $7 Mil

EXCLUSIVE

Lookin' for a big ass house with 14 bathrooms? Hit up Chris Paul's realtor ... 'cause the Rockets star just put his Houston mansion up for sale ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Paul bought the ridiculously huge 18,717 square ft. place last October ... a few months after he was traded from the Clippers to the Rockets.

It's unclear why he's selling so quickly ... though the drive from the property to the Toyota Center -- where Houston plays -- is about an hour.

CP3's asking price ... $6,975,000.

In addition to the 14 porcelain thrones ... the mansion also has 9 bedrooms, a 6-car garage and is built on a prestigious Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course.