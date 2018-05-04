Trey Songz Off the Hook in Domestic Violence Case

Trey Songz Off the Hook in Domestic Violence Case

EXCLUSIVE

Trey Songz is off the hook in his domestic violence case ... TMZ has learned.

The L.A. City Attorney rejected the case Friday and will not slap the singer with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge citing insufficient evidence. The news comes less than a month after the L.A. District Attorney said Trey wouldn't face a felony criminal charge for allegedly hitting a woman, and kicked the case to the City Attorney's office.

TMZ broke the story ... Andrea Buera claimed Trey assaulted her at a Hollywood Hills party because he was mad she was talking to another man. She claimed Trey beat her so badly she suffered a concussion and vomited.

But, as we reported ... Trey's lawyer, Shawn Holley, gave numerous witness statements to LAPD that contradicted Buera's story of the events during NBA All-Star weekend in February.