Kobe Bryant's Arms Look Super Jacked at Disneyland

Kobe Bryant Princess Lifting At Disneyland ... With Jacked Arms

Kobe Bryant is showing all dads the key exercise to making a day at Disneyland into a core-strengthening, arm-building session ... THE PRINCESS LIFT.

Here's Mamba demonstrating the exercise at the Happiest Place On Earth this past weekend ... carrying his 1-year-old daughter, Bianka Bella, around ... with great technique.

BTW, it's working ... look at the size of Kobe's arms -- they are legitimately bursting out of his shirt and the veins are aggressive and frightening.

Michael Jordan never had post-retirement arms like this ... we're just sayin'.