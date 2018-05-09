R. Kelly Says Sex Cult Allegations are Just a Money Grab

R. Kelly On Sex Cult Allegations: It's a Money Grab!!

R. Kelly's had enough with accusations he's holding women hostage to serve as his sex slaves ... straight-up saying it's all just a ploy to get into his pockets and tarnish his legacy.

R. Kelly tells TMZ ... allegations he brainwashed Joycelyn Savage and held her and others captive to be part of a sex cult is a false narrative conjured up by Joycelyn's father and mother who are sour after the singer turned down their services.

The singer tells us Joycelyn's father, Timothy, tried getting his attention through Joycelyn about herself and other relatives he thought could have a singing career. When that plan didn't pan out, Kelly says Timothy fabricated stories -- including sex cult tales -- and demanded money.

Kelly also points to Joycelyn's mother, Jonjelyn, getting upset Kelly's backup dancers didn't use Jonjelyn's dresses for his tour. Kelly says Jonjelyn owns a clothing boutique she was trying to get off the ground.

What's more ... the singer says Joycelyn's parents' claims their daughter was held against her will doesn't add up, since her mother had previously and on numerous occasions visited Kelly's place.

R. Kelly responded for the first time since new accusations surfaced alleging the singer gave a 20-year-old woman an STD and sexually abused an underage girl in the 1990s. For what it's worth ... Joycelyn's said plenty of times she's doing just fine. She even went on vacation in L.A. without Kelly.

As for the new campaign, #MuteRKelly ... the singer says people are misinformed, believing Joycelyn's parents' lies.