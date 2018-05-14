Wiz Khalifa Says He'd Take Real MMA Fight If the Money's Right

EXCLUSIVE
Wiz Khalifa says he completely AGREES with Jay Glazer ... that he's good enough to take a pro MMA fight if he wanted to.
There's just one catch ... HE NEEDS A CRAPLOAD OF MONEY!
Earlier this week, Glazer raved about Wiz ... saying the rapper is an absolute beast in the gym -- and has legit power.
So, when we saw Wiz at LAX we asked if there was a chance ... and he didn't say no!
"You got to pay me a whole bunch of money to get me to fight, man."
Wiz says he still likes rapping better than fighting -- but he really enjoys training with some of the best MMA stars in the world.
"It's just fun, man."
Bottom line ... someone better come up with that check!