Royal Wedding's Bishop Curry Says 'Love is the Way' Theory Really Works

Bishop Michael Curry's got proof his powerful words at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding were more than just trite sayings ... and, in fact, his "love is the way" sermon is kinda what Kanye West ﻿was talking about when he visited our offices.

We spoke with Bishop Curry -- who delivered a rousing sermon at the Duke and Duchess' nuptials Saturday -- and he tells us he wasn't BSing with his repeated message of ... well, things are generally better "when love is the way." Far from it ... dude truly believes that.

The Bishop cites multiple examples of icons throughout history who led with love, and he says their approach has helped move the world forward. And for those who are cynical ... check out his Dr. Phil moment ... it's meant for folks just like them.