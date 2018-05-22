Houston's Arrests We Got NO Warning Before Assault ... Says Asia'h Epperson

Woman Arrested at Houston's Says They Got NO Warning Before Guard's Attack

One of the 3 women busted at Houston's ﻿says the restaurant's flat-out lying with its claim the women ignored warnings to leave before a security guard dragged them out.

Asia'h Epperson -- an actress and former "American idol" contestant -- told us she was shocked the police arrested her and her friends, instead of the guard. She's the one who shot the video of the alleged assault ... which now has T.I. on the warpath.

She says a Houston's staffer gladly let them use the restroom, and never asked them to leave prior to the violent incident.

Asia'h already has a lawyer, and it sounds like a lawsuit's in the offing. She also reacted to T.I. saying he's going Malcolm X on Houston's, and wants to shut down the whole chain.

As she put it ... he's battled the restaurant before and won.