Offset Cardi Was Right ... I Crashed 'Cause of a Crackhead

Offset Confirms He Crashed After Swerving to Avoid Crackhead

EXCLUSIVE

Offset is back on his feet and looking healthy after getting into a nasty crash last week -- one he says he got into due to a "crackhead" he almost hit on the road.

We got the Migos rapper Thursday in Bev Hills, where he thanked God his injuries from his nasty car crash last week weren't worse -- though they were kinda bad. He even says the big man upstairs was the good Samaritan who allegedly took him to the hospital.

Yeah, we're not sure what he means either. One thing we are sure of ... Offset won't face more questions about the crash, not from cops, anyway.

There's also this ... our guy asked if a since-deleted tweet from his fiancee, Cardi B, claiming he swerved to dodge a crackhead was true. Sounds like it is.