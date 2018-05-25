LiAngelo Ball Says NBA Teams Are Interested ... After Private Combine

LiAngelo Ball Says NBA Teams Have Expressed Interest In Him

EXCLUSIVE

LiAngelo Ball believes his NBA hopes and dreams are alive and well ... telling TMZ Sports there are definitely NBA teams interested in retaining his services.

'Gelo just killed a private combine at the IMG academy down in Florida ... turning in a 37-inch vertical leap, and draining 3's with ease.

Question is, was it enough to make NBA teams think about taking a flier on the middle Ball brother?

We asked LiAngelo if the workouts had drawn any interest from NBA teams when we saw him out at LAX with LaVar, and his answer was simple.

"Yeah, of course."

There were reports that both the Lakers and the Warriors have agreed to workouts with 'Gelo ... but the Warriors refuted those claims soon after they were made public.

That's cool by LaVar, because he told our guy he'd rather 'Gelo play for a California team a little further south.

"I'd prefer him go to the Lakers, like I said. I prefer him to play with his brother. That's the best duo. And him and 'Melo would be the best trio."