TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Chuck Liddell I'm Gonna Whoop Tito's Ass, Again ... And He Knows It

5/26/2018 12:55 AM PDT

Chuck Liddell Says He'll 'Knock Tito Ortiz's Head Off'

EXCLUSIVE

Chuck Liddell already has his fight strategy for his 3rd scrap with Tito Ortiz -- "I'm gonna knock his head off."

TMZ Sports broke the story ... the 48-year-old MMA legend is coming out of retirement to fight on a MMA card promoted by Oscar De La Hoya ﻿-- and can't wait to get back in the cage with his old rival. 

"When it's all over with, it's gonna be 3-0," Liddell said ... bragging about the 2 wins he already racked up over Ortiz during their fights back in the mid-2000s. 

"He's trying to convince himself he can beat me -- it ain't gonna happen," the Ice Man told us outside a party for Humbyl Coin in West Hollywood Monday night. 

Ortiz sees the fight going down in a different way ... just last week Tito says he plans to make a couple million dollars "kicking Chuck Liddell's ass."

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web