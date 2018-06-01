Dennis Graham Says He's Clueless About Drake Being a Father

EXCLUSIVE
Dennis Graham most DEFINITELY wanted to cue up Kendrick Lamar's "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe" when our photog asked him what it's like to be a grandfather ... cause Dennis wanted nothing to do with the question.
We got Dennis outside of Poppy on Thursday night in WeHo where he seemed to be in a pretty damn good mood ... hugging one of his boys and sporting a wide grin. But then, our guy wanted to know ... is it a beautiful experience to be a grandfather?
TMZ broke the story ... Drake's been financially supporting his alleged baby mama, Sophie Brussaux. This was news first unearthed in Pusha T's crazy diss track that apparently Dennis hasn't heard. Allegedly.