Dennis Graham Says He's Clueless About Drake Being a Father

EXCLUSIVE

Dennis Graham most DEFINITELY wanted to cue up Kendrick Lamar's "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe" when our photog asked him what it's like to be a grandfather ... cause Dennis wanted nothing to do with the question.

We got Dennis outside of Poppy on Thursday night in WeHo where he seemed to be in a pretty damn good mood ... hugging one of his boys and sporting a wide grin. But then, our guy wanted to know ... is it a beautiful experience to be a grandfather?

TMZ broke the story ... Drake's been financially supporting his alleged baby mama, Sophie Brussaux﻿. This was news first unearthed in Pusha T's crazy diss track that apparently Dennis hasn't heard. Allegedly.