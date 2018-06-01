TMZ

UFC's Tyron Woodley Can Snoop Fight? ... Hell Yeah!

6/1/2018 4:00 PM PDT

UFC's Tyron Woodley Breaks Down Snoop's MMA Sparring Sesh

UFC champ Tyron Woodley is ALL ABOUT Snoop Dogg's new foray into MMA -- and now he's breaking down Snoop's fighting video on "The Hollywood Beatdown!" 

Snoop just started MMA training at Jay Glazer's Unbreakable gym in L.A. -- and Tyron says he'll probably get on the mat and spar Snoop himself at some point! 

But the question ... which skinny, MMA-training rapper would win in a fight -- Snoop or Wiz Khalifa?  

There's a lot more ... including Tyron's take on the Nick Diaz arrest and Cris Cyborg's future in the UFC. 

Make sure to check out new episodes of "The Hollywood Beatdown" every Friday on the TMZ Sports YouTube page

