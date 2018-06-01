UFC's Tyron Woodley Breaks Down Snoop's MMA Sparring Sesh

UFC's Tyron Woodley Can Snoop Fight? ... Hell Yeah!

UFC champ Tyron Woodley is ALL ABOUT Snoop Dogg's new foray into MMA -- and now he's breaking down Snoop's fighting video on "The Hollywood Beatdown!"

Snoop just started MMA training at Jay Glazer's Unbreakable gym in L.A. -- and Tyron says he'll probably get on the mat and spar Snoop himself at some point!

But the question ... which skinny, MMA-training rapper would win in a fight -- Snoop or Wiz Khalifa?

There's a lot more ... including Tyron's take on the Nick Diaz arrest and Cris Cyborg's future in the UFC.

