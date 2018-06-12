Golden State Warriors NBA Championship Celebration

Golden State Warriors NBA Championship Parade (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

The Larry O'Brien Trophy will make its seemingly annual trip through the streets of Oakland Tuesday -- as the Warriors have won it AGAIN -- and we're live streaming it all.

This will be parade No. 3 in the last four years for Steph, Klay and Steve Kerr (sorry, LeBron) ... and while it might feel like old hat for Dubs fans at this point -- remember, Draymond Green will take the mic ... and that's always a must-see TV.

FYI ... Green took a shot at LBJ during last year's parade ... with both his mouth and his shirt.

Don't disappoint, D.G.