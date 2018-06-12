TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Golden State Warriors NBA Championship Celebration

6/12/2018 10:55 AM PDT

Golden State Warriors NBA Championship Parade (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

The Larry O'Brien Trophy will make its seemingly annual trip through the streets of Oakland Tuesday -- as the Warriors have won it AGAIN -- and we're live streaming it all.

This will be parade No. 3 in the last four years for Steph, Klay and Steve Kerr (sorry, LeBron) ... and while it might feel like old hat for Dubs fans at this point -- remember, Draymond Green will take the mic ... and that's always a must-see TV.

FYI ... Green took a shot at LBJ during last year's parade ... with both his mouth and his shirt.

Don't disappoint, D.G.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web