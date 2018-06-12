Golden State Warriors NBA Championship Parade (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM
The Larry O'Brien Trophy will make its seemingly annual trip through the streets of Oakland Tuesday -- as the Warriors have won it AGAIN -- and we're live streaming it all.
This will be parade No. 3 in the last four years for Steph, Klay and Steve Kerr (sorry, LeBron) ... and while it might feel like old hat for Dubs fans at this point -- remember, Draymond Green will take the mic ... and that's always a must-see TV.
FYI ... Green took a shot at LBJ during last year's parade ... with both his mouth and his shirt.
Don't disappoint, D.G.