Johnny Manziel Crushed Beers with Gronk Before Patriots Pre-Draft Visit

Johnny Manziel Crushed Beers & Partied With Gronk Before Pats Pre-Draft Visit

Johnny Manziel did just what you'd expect him to before his pre-draft visit with the Patriots -- he raged with Gronk and trashed his hotel room with wine!!

The now-CFL QB gave a play-by-play of the incident leading up to his meeting with the Pats back in 2014 ... saying he intended on chilling and watching a movie ... but then had a major accident that resulted in a bottle of wine spraying all over his hotel room.

Then, he got a FaceTime call from Gronk ... and THAT'S when the fun started.

"He's like, 'yeah, I just got out of practice. You want to hang out?' That escalated probably a little bit more than just having a bottle of wine in the hotel room," Johnny said on his "Comeback SZN" podcast with Barstool Sports.

"But for as big as he is, that guy can actually play some ping pong. I was really surprised. And maybe drank a couple beers."

Of course, Johnny went on to get drafted by the Browns with the 22nd overall pick ... not the Pats.