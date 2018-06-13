Dennis Rodman Jokes About Trump Winning Nobel Peace Prize

Dennis Rodman LOL at Nobel Prize for Trump! Me, On the Other Hand ...

EXCLUSIVE

Dennis Rodman had a hearty laugh about President Trump possibly winning a Nobel Peace Prize, because he thinks someone else should be considered ... Dennis Rodman!

We talked to The Worm about the historic meeting between his friends, Trump and Kim Jong-un, and what it might mean in the long run ... he makes some jokes, but tells us he's truly happy it went down.

Rodman insists he's not seeking accolades for the 2 leaders talking peace, but also reminded us he played a part in it ... and feels vindicated for his efforts.

Dennis Rodman was either drunk or on drugs (delusional) when he said I wanted to go to North Korea with him. Glad I fired him on Apprentice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2014

We also asked Rodman about Donald's comments back in 2014 ... accusing him of being drunk or high when discussing Trump and North Korea.

Dennis doesn't exactly deny it, but says he's willing to give his pal -- the American one -- a pass in light of recent events.