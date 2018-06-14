Gisele Reveals Tom Brady's Biggest Problem

What's Tom Brady's Achilles heel?? A naked Achilles heel ... 'cause the Patriots superstar's biggest problem is being barefoot!
TB12's wife, Gisele Bundchen, revealed the random fact in Vogue's "73 Questions" ... when she answered several rapid fire questions about the New England Patriots quarterback.
One of the most interesting parts of the video ... when Gisele reveals how Tom quarterbacked a diabolical scheme to trick her into thinking her apartment flooded ... so he could propose back in the day!
Tom even makes a brief appearance in the video before Gisele spills all his secrets about their relationship and how she prepares for Patriots games.
But the most bizarre part is when Gisele -- who's on the July 2018 cover for Vogue -- is asked to share one thing we don't know about TB12, and that's when she says the dude can't stand being barefoot.
... might explain why Brady never played for Rex Ryan.