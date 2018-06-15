Kellen Winslow Jr. In Court to Face Rape Charges

Breaking News

Kellen Winslow Jr. is about to face the judge in a San Diego courtroom -- where he faces a slew of criminal charges, including kidnapping and rape ... and family and friends are there to support him.

One of Kellen's supporters is his father, Kellen Winslow Sr. -- the former NFL star -- who is in the courtroom with his son.

As we previously reported, Winslow was arrested Thursday after officials say they found evidence to charge ex-NFL star with 9 felonies ... including forcible rape, forcible sodomy, kidnapping and burglary.

Winslow is accused of targeting and raping several elderly women.

The 34-year-old has been in custody since Thursday -- and will appear in the courtroom Friday. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM PT.

If convicted on all charges, the former Cleveland Browns tight end faces life in prison.

Winslow had also been arrested last week for burglary after an incident at a mobile home park in the San Diego area.

It appears the two arrests are connected -- but officials have been VERY tight-lipped about the specifics in this case.