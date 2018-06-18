'Creed' Star Gabriel Rosado 'In Talks' to Fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Gabriel Rosado -- the real life pro boxer who fought Michael B. Jordan in "Creed" -- says he's ready to return the ring ... and he's got his sights set on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

32-year-old Rosado is a middleweight fighter who's squared up against the likes of Gennady Golovkin, Jermell Charlo and Peter "Kid Chocolate" Quillin.

Rosado hasn't fought since Oct. 2017 -- but tells TMZ Sports he's "in talks" to make his comeback against Chavez Jr., the former WBC middleweight champ.

"We might be out here in the Staples Center," Rosado says.

Perfect location ... dude loves Hollywood.

By the way, Rosado lost when he fought GGG, but the dude was a warrior ... fighting into the 7th round in one of the bloodiest fights of Golovkin's career.

Rosado's corner wanted to stop the fight, but Gabriel wouldn't let 'em. Gotta admit, dude's got heart.