Oscar De La Hoya Paid GGG Millions of 'My Own Money' to Save Canelo Rematch

Exclusive Details

Oscar De La Hoya says he was so serious about saving the GGG vs. Canelo rematch, he shelled out millions of dollars of his own money to get the deal done.

Remember, Oscar -- Canelo's promoter -- previously said Gennady Golovkin wanted a 50/50 revenue split with Canelo or he would NOT accept the fight.

Oscar came on the "TMZ Sports" TV show and we asked what it finally took to get the deal done -- and the Golden Boy told us it came down to writing a big, fat check.

"I actually came out with my own money to bridge the gap and make this fight happen," Oscar says.

"GGG wanted a bigger piece of the pie. It was a matter of a few million dollars. I couldn't get it from Canelo's side because he was gonna stick to his guns ... so I had to come up with the difference."

Good thing he's rich.