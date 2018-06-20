Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Move Into $16 Million NYC Apartment

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Living Large Together in NYC

EXCLUSIVE

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have been moving fast since they hooked up, and now it's onward and upward in the form of a super deluxe apartment in the sky.

The newly engaged couple just moved into a $16 MILLION apartment in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood ... it's a new luxury complex designed by famed architect Zaha Hadid.

Their unit is more than 4,000 sq. ft. with 5 beds and 4.5 baths, and features amazing views of the city and the Empire State Building. The complex has a fitness center, a 75-foot sky lit pool, a private IMAX theater ... and Sting as their neighbor.

It's unclear if Pete and Ariana dropped a ton of cash to buy the place or if they're just renting, but all signs point to a move over the weekend when she shared a SpongeBob meme with the caption, "Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines."

As we reported ... they were arm-in-arm Monday in NYC while out furniture shopping for their new digs, as she flaunted a huge rock on her finger.