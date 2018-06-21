XXXTentacion Murder Suspect's First Court Hearing

XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Dedrick D. Williams Appears in Court (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

XXXTentacion's alleged murderer, Dedrick D. Williams, will appear in court Friday morning to hear the charges he's facing in the shooting death of the 20-year-old rapper.

Williams is going before the judge soon in the Broward County Courthouse. As we reported ... he was arrested Wednesday night in South Florida and booked for first-degree murder by the Sheriff's Dept. He has previous arrests for cocaine possession, weapons possession, domestic violence, aggravated assault with a firearm and grand theft auto.

As we first reported, cops believe there are 2 more people involved in XXX's murder -- a judge has already signed 2 other arrest warrants. As far as we know, those 2 suspects have not been taken into custody yet.

XXXTentacion was gunned down Monday afternoon in broad daylight as he sat in his car outside a motorcycle dealer. Cops have also gathered surveillance footage to aid in their investigation.