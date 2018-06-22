Blue Jays Pitcher Roberto Osuna Suspended for Dom. Violence Incident

Blue Jays Pitcher Roberto Osuna Suspended for Domestic Violence Incident

Breaking News

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna has been suspended for 75 GAMES without pay by MLB for violating the league's domestic violence policy stemming from a May 8 incident.

Osuna was arrested for assault in Toronto after allegedly roughing up his girlfriend -- but officials have been tight-lipped about the details surrounding the incident.

MLB launched its own investigation and concluded 23-year-old Osuna -- a 2017 All-Star -- violated the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

The 75-game suspension is retroactive to May 8 -- he has not played in a game since the incident.

He'll be eligible to return on August 4. He'll miss out on roughly $2.7 million in salary -- $35k per game.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says, "My office has completed its investigation into the allegation that Roberto Osuna violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy on May 8, 2018."

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Osuna violated the Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will expire on August 4th."

Osuna says he will not appeal the suspension.

As for his criminal case, he's due back in court July 9.