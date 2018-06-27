Floyd Mayweather Sr. Found Not Guilty Of Punching Woman

EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather Sr. is off the hook in his battery case -- after a judge found him NOT GUILTY of attacking a woman after the Canelo vs. GGG fight ... TMZ Sports has learned.

As we previously reported, Floyd Mayweather's father turned himself in after a woman claimed the former boxer grabbed her and then punched her in the leg after the boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas in Sept. 2017.

The 65-year-old had adamantly denied roughing up the woman and pled not guilty in court.

Now, we've learned the case went to trial in front of a judge -- and, on Tuesday, Floyd Sr. was found not guilty.

A rep for Floyd Sr. tells TMZ Sports ... "The truth came out. Floyd Sr. is very happy this is behind him. He was never guilty. He's happy it's over."

The rep believes the accuser was only out for money -- and tells us, "This is what greed does."