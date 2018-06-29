LeBron James Risks It All ... JUMPS OFF A CLIFF!

LeBron James Risks It All To Jump Off A Cliff In Anguilla

Here's something no Laker fans (or even Cleveland fans) wanna see -- LeBron James throwing himself off a cliff!!!

But, yeah, it happened ...

LeBron and his superstar kid, Bronny, scaled a cliff in Anguilla on Thursday and essentially dared each other to jump ... which is insane considering the whole risk/reward thing.

LBJ Jr. showed pops how it's done -- jumping without hesitation -- but, when it came time for Daddy to go, he froze up like J.R. Smith in Game 1.

Don't worry, Bron eventually took the leap ... after trying to hype himself up while standing on the ledge.

"It's all about America goddammit," LeBron yelled ... "LET'S GO! LET'S GO! LET'S GO!"

One final war cry -- "BLACK EXCELLENCE!!!"

And then, he jumped.

Bron later commented, "Excuse my language."

At least he didn't hurt himself ...