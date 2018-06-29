Rob Gronkowski Brady Loves #AssEatinSZN 'Cause 'He's a Wild Man!!'

Rob Gronkowski Says It's Awesome Tom Brady's into #AssEatinSZN!

EXCLUSIVE

Rob Gronkowski is giving Tom Brady 2 giant thumbs up -- in the air, that is -- for coming clean about his penchant for ass eating, sayin' ... ya can't really blame the guy.

We saw Gronk at LAX and had to ask him about his QB seemingly admitting to eatin' the booty ... and he wasn't the least bit surprised, because, "He's wild. He's a wild man."

Gronk was fighting like hell to contain his laughter about Tom's response to Barstool Sports' #AssEatinSZN post -- but made sure we knew, "It's great, he likes to eat ass."

Translation: No shame in the booty game!

But Rob's favorite part of this whole sitch has to do with WHEN Tom chows down. Clearly referring to Gisele getting out of the shower (Barstool's words, not ours) ... Gronk said, "I'm glad he likes it fresh."

He also has an opinion on whether Tom will catch crap ... in the locker room, that is.

So, there ya have it -- Brady's TE signs off on Tom's love of tight ends. The end.