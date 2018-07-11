TMZ

Boxer Victor Ortiz Allegedly Violates Probation Warrant Issued

7/11/2018 9:21 AM PDT

Boxer Victor Ortiz Allegedly Violates Probation, Bench Warrant Issued

EXCLUSIVE

Boxer Victor Ortiz is a wanted man ... after officials said he violated his probation in his DUI case -- and now a warrant has been issued for his arrest.  

As we previously reported, the former WBC welterweight champ -- and "Dancing with the Stars" contestant -- was busted for drunk driving back in 2016 and was later sentenced to 3 years probation.  

Well ... according to court docs, he was supposed to check in with his probation officer on June 20 -- but failed to do so -- and was then ordered to appear in court on July 10. 

He blew that off too ... so a violation of probation warrant was issued. 

It's not like cops will be out hunting Ortiz down -- but if he has a brush with the law, he'll be arrested and hauled into court. Bail has already been set at $5,000. 

We reached out to Victor's camp -- but so far, no word back. 

