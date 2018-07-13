Tinashe LOL At Ben Simmons ... Security For Me???

Tinashe Laughs At Ben Simmons Hiring Security For Her

EXCLUSIVE

Hey fellas, wanna make Tinashe laugh? Well, all you gotta do is remind her that 6'10" NBA star Ben Simmons is so scared of her that he's hiring extra security, because she thinks that's REALLY funny.

We broke the story ... sources close to Ben say he believes Tinashe is despondent about their breakup, and popping up at Hollywood nightspots he hits with new GF Kendall Jenner.

Tinashe was out at Delilah Thursday night (Ben was not inside ... that we know of) when we asked her what she thinks about his concerns and, with the laughs he got, our guy might as well have been Dave Chappelle.

We won't take sides in the drama surrounding these crazy kids, but we will say this ... making Tinashe smile is a victory ... a BIG ONE.