NY Jets Chris Herndon's DUI Crash Video Shows Frightening Wreckage

NY Jets Chris Herndon DUI Crash Video Shows Frightening Wreckage

NY Jets rookie tight end Chris Herndon is VERY lucky to be alive -- and lucky he didn't kill anyone -- because the newly obtained video of his DUI crash is terrifying.

TMZ Sports got the police body cam footage showing the moment cops arrived to the I-80 highway in Jersey on June 2 ... after Herndon smashed into another vehicle and flipped his car.

You can see Herndon's flipped 2018 Nissan Armada -- which witnesses say was driving around 100 mph when he struck a Toyota towing a flatbed trailer.

Miraculously, both Herndon and the other driver -- a 76-year-old man -- escaped without any major injuries.

Cops suspected 22-year-old Herndon was drunk and administered a field sobriety test -- which he bombed.

Herndon claimed he only had 2 cups of wine before getting behind the wheel. He blew a .14 ... nearly twice the legal limit.

The former University of Miami player was eventually arrested and charged with DUI. He's due in court next month.