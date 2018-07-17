NY Jets Chris Herndon's DUI Crash Video Shows Frightening Wreckage

NY Jets rookie tight end Chris Herndon is VERY lucky to be alive -- and lucky he didn't kill anyone -- because the newly obtained video of his DUI crash is terrifying.
TMZ Sports got the police body cam footage showing the moment cops arrived to the I-80 highway in Jersey on June 2 ... after Herndon smashed into another vehicle and flipped his car.
You can see Herndon's flipped 2018 Nissan Armada -- which witnesses say was driving around 100 mph when he struck a Toyota towing a flatbed trailer.
Miraculously, both Herndon and the other driver -- a 76-year-old man -- escaped without any major injuries.
Cops suspected 22-year-old Herndon was drunk and administered a field sobriety test -- which he bombed.
Herndon claimed he only had 2 cups of wine before getting behind the wheel. He blew a .14 ... nearly twice the legal limit.
The former University of Miami player was eventually arrested and charged with DUI. He's due in court next month.