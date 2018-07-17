Farrah Abraham Has Wrestling Fantasy, Bring On Alexa Bliss!

Farrah Abraham I've Got a Wrestling Fantasy ... Bring On Alexa Bliss!

Hulk Hogan. Ultimate Warrior. The chick from 'Backdoor Teen Mom.'

Yes, Farrah Abraham has dreams of becoming a professional wrestler -- and tells TMZ Sports she's got her sights set on squaring off with some of the biggest names in WWE.

FYI, the former MTV star recently inked a deal with World Class Revolution Pro Wrestling -- but, it appears to be more of a promotional thing than an actual wrestling contract.

Still, when we saw Farrah at the Syndicate L.A. party at Jimmy Goldstein's home on Monday night ... she seemed excited about the possibility of throwing down at some point.

"I would probably choose Alexa Bliss or maybe the Bella Twins," Farrah said ... "I think those ladies are great."

She also claims to be a HUGE wrestling fan -- and says a match with Stone Cold Steve Austin or Hulk Hogan would be a dream come true.

There's one WWE superstar Farrah's afraid of ... for a good reason.