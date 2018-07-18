Eric Dickerson Says Patriots Would Be Great Fit For Le'Veon Bell

Eric Dickerson Patriots Would Be Great Fit For Le'Veon Bell

Eric Dickerson's got the perfect fit for Le'Veon Bell when he inevitably bolts from the Steelers after this season ... and it's going to make Tom Brady VERY happy.

"The Patriots would be a good team," the NFL legend tells us.

Bell and the Steelers missed the deadline (again) on Tuesday to sign a long-term deal ... and all signs are pointing toward the running back leaving Pittsburgh in 2019 for a team that WILL pay him.

Sooo ... Dickerson says the Steelers' loss should be Bill Belichick's gain!

There's more ... E.D. also says Bell's contract demands are going to eventually pay off for guys like Todd Gurley and Ezekiel Elliott -- and you gotta hear the Hall of Famer's reasons why.