Pacman Jones Mocks Airport Attacker, 'Sucker!'

The man who attacked Pacman Jones appeared in a Georgia courtroom on Tuesday -- in a wheelchair with a busted leg -- and Pacman thought it was HILARIOUS!!!!

Remember, the attacker -- Frank Ragin -- went after the NFL star at the Atlanta International Airport on July 10 and GOT HIS ASS BEAT by Jones ... and it was all captured on video.

Cops said Pacman did nothing wrong -- and properly defended himself -- but they arrested Ragin on 2 counts of battery.

During his court appearance, Ragin was emotional -- burying his head in his hands -- and looked to be in pain.

Afterward, Pacman posted a pic of the guy and wrote, "When you lost the fight ... your job ... your leg and getting found guilty. And that moment you realize you started it all."

For the record, Ragin hasn't formally been been found guilty ... at least, not yet.