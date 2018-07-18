Ronda Rousey's Husband Down for WWE Tag Team ... With Ronda!

EXCLUSIVE

Imagine Ronda Rousey teaming up with her own husband for a crazy WWE mixed gender tag team match -- dope, right?

Well, her husband -- UFC fighter Travis Browne -- says he's in ... but he's not looking to steal any of his wife's shine.

In fact, Browne says he LOVES that Ronda's become such a huge WWE star -- telling TMZ Sports she's never been happier.

But, with WWE superstars like Triple H and Stephanie McMahon (among others) who have used their real-life relationships to fuel storylines ... Travis says he's down to get in the ring too!

"I'll never say no to the possibility of going out there and wrestling," Browne says ... "I'd love to go out there and work with my wife!"

For the record, Travis is listed at 6'7" and 255 pounds ... just a tad shorter than guys like Kane, The Undertaker and Baron Corbin.

LET'S DO THIS!!!!