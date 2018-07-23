Lonzo Ball's GF Denise Garcia Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Lonzo Ball Girlfriend Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Exclusive Details

The next generation of the Big Baller Brand empire has arrived -- Lonzo Ball's girlfriend has given birth to a baby girl, TMZ Sports has learned.

We broke the story back in February ... the 20-year-old Zo and his high school sweetheart, Denise Garcia, were expecting a baby baller of their own.

A family rep confirms Zoey Christina Ball was born on Sunday. We're told the baby girl is as happy and healthy as can be.

Lonzo and Denise started dating back when they were kids in Chino Hills.

Congrats!!