Michael Jordan Rocks Unreleased Jordans ... On Italian Vacation

What's the only thing hotter than the stogie Michael Jordan lit up on his vacay in Italy this week?? HIS KICKS!!
His Airness was out in Positano on Monday -- coolin' it on boats and hangin' with his entourage -- rockin' a fresh pair of all white Js.
Our sneaker experts tell us they're some kind of Jordan lows ... without a swoosh and DEFINITELY not available for retail.
We're told the basketball GOAT really likes the kicks ... so Nike hooked him up with the one-of-a-kind pair.
This ain't the first time MJ has flossed super rare sneaks while on vacay -- 'cause back in December while in Barbados, he rocked special kicks we'd never seen before.
Life sure seems pretty good as the greatest.