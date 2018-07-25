NFL's DeMarcus Ware I Won't Dump Papa John's ... After N-Word Scandal

NFL's DeMarcus Ware Refuses to Dump Papa John's After N-Word Scandal

Breaking News

Just because the NFL cut ties with Papa John's doesn't mean DeMarcus Ware will follow suit -- in fact, the ex-Broncos star is BRAGGING about ordering a PJ's pizza ... despite the n-word controversy.

Ware -- who's now a consultant with the Broncos -- had a hankering for some pizza Tuesday night and let everyone know the only shop that could satisfy his craving was Papa.

Interesting considering the NFL and several major sports teams (including the Yankees, Rangers and ATL Falcons) suspended their relationships with the company after it came out that founder John Schnatter used the n-word on a company conference call.

But, D-Ware clearly don't care ... ordering up a big ole pie at around 11 PM CT Tuesday night and captioning the act with, "It's about to go down!!!"

The order? Some sort of ham and ground beef mix ... with THREE garlic dipping sauces. Even D-Ware's dog wants in on the action.

Judging from the video, it seems Ware knows he's gonna catch hell from some people over the order -- but, at the time, the pizza was the priority.