Floyd Mayweather Sr. I Got Hitched!! ... Secret Vegas Ceremony

Floyd Mayweather Sr. Got Married In Secret Vegas Ceremony!

Floyd Mayweather Sr. is now a married man -- TMZ Sports has learned the 65-year-old tied the knot in a low-key ceremony back in February ... and we've got the pics to prove it!

Sources connected to the situation tell us ... Floyd and Lois Ann Roberts hit up the Stained Glass Wedding Chapel in Vegas on February 4 and swapped "I Dos" in a very quick and quiet ceremony.

The place offers special Elvis-themed weddings -- but Floyd opted for the more traditional option. Too bad!

We're told Floyd's famous boxing superstar son was NOT at the wedding. However, our Mayweather sources say Floyd Jr. is really fond of Sr.'s new wife -- they've known each other for decades and he considered her family even before things became official.

