Tom Brady Smothered By Gisele at Patriots Practice

Birthday boy Tom Brady got roughed up at Patriots practice on Friday ... but it wasn't a 300-lb. lineman pouncing on him -- it was his gorgeous wife, Gisele!!
TB12's 41st birthday turned into an all-out party in Foxborough ... complete with a massive #12 cake, cards, balloon Brady and cutout goat ... but the best present had to be Gisele and their kids' surprise appearance towards the end of drills.
Brady looks completely caught off-guard about the adorable attack ... which eventually turns into kissing and slight butt-tapping.
... It's good to be Tom.