TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Tom Brady Gisele Blindsides Birthday Boy ... at Pats Practice

8/3/2018 11:59 AM PDT

Tom Brady Smothered By Gisele at Patriots Practice

Breaking News

Birthday boy Tom Brady got roughed up at Patriots practice on Friday ... but it wasn't a 300-lb. lineman pouncing on him -- it was his gorgeous wife, Gisele!!

TB12's 41st birthday turned into an all-out party in Foxborough ... complete with a massive #12 cake, cards, balloon Brady and cutout goat ... but the best present had to be Gisele and their kids' surprise appearance towards the end of drills.

Brady looks completely caught off-guard about the adorable attack ... which eventually turns into kissing and slight butt-tapping.

... It's good to be Tom. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web
{% defer 22 %}