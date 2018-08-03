TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Huge UFC Event Will Conor McGregor Show Up?

8/3/2018 1:20 PM PDT

Huge UFC Event In L.A., Will Conor McGregor Show Up? (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

Dana White is holding a massive media event in L.A. to commemorate the UFC's 25th anniversary -- but, the question everyone wants to know ... will Conor McGregor be there?!?

White has said more than 12 fighters will participate in the event -- which takes place at the Orpheum Theater in Downtown L.A. at 1:30 PM PT -- but he has not released a list of names. 

Dana has told us he's trying to make the McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight -- and all the signs point to UFC 229 in October in Las Vegas -- but nothing is official. 

At least, not yet ... 

Could it all happen at 1:30? 

We'll be live streaming the whole thing. We're expecting it to be entertaining as always.

Stay tuned ... 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web