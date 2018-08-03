Huge UFC Event In L.A., Will Conor McGregor Show Up? (LIVE STREAM)

Huge UFC Event Will Conor McGregor Show Up?

Dana White is holding a massive media event in L.A. to commemorate the UFC's 25th anniversary -- but, the question everyone wants to know ... will Conor McGregor be there?!?

White has said more than 12 fighters will participate in the event -- which takes place at the Orpheum Theater in Downtown L.A. at 1:30 PM PT -- but he has not released a list of names.

Dana has told us he's trying to make the McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight -- and all the signs point to UFC 229 in October in Las Vegas -- but nothing is official.

At least, not yet ...

Could it all happen at 1:30?

We'll be live streaming the whole thing. We're expecting it to be entertaining as always.

Stay tuned ...