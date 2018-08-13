Cris Cyborg Roughs Up Chargers Coach ... At L.A. Training Camp

Cris Cyborg straight-up TOSSED a Chargers coach at L.A.'s training camp Monday ... judo-throwing a wide receivers assistant at practice -- and the video is incredible.

The poor guy's name is Phil McGeoghan -- a 6-foot-2, 224-pound ex-NFL player -- who for some reason wanted a pre-practice, hands-on demo from one of the baddest women on the planet.

Cyborg obliges ... picking the guy up and throwing him over her shoulder -- just like Joey Bosa on Sundays.

"Today I had a Job interview with the [Chargers] to be head of security," Cyborg jokingly said of the incident.

"I think it went well...what do you think Coach?"

It all begs the question ... if the two did get in an Octagon -- where Cyborg is clearly more skilled -- WHO WINS THE FIGHT?!